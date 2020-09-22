Malawi: Chakwera for Enhanced Ties With Neigbhouring Countries

22 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By James Mwale

Lilongwe — President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says strengthened bilateral relations with neigbhouring countries are critical for the country's development.

He was addressing journalists at Kamuzu International Airport Tuesday prior to his departure for the Republic of Zambia on a day long official visit.

He said while on the visit, he will discuss with Zambia's President, Edgar Lungu, on how the two countries can build on their bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of their countries development.

He said: "The president (of Zambia) is looking forward to the visit and we will discuss on how our ties can best benefit our people."

President Chakwera is on a quest to consolidate relations with neigbhouring countries. This is his maiden trip since he was ushered into office in June.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.