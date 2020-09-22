Malawi: Chakwera for Enhanced Ties With Neigbhouring Countries

Lilongwe — President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says strengthened bilateral relations with neigbhouring countries are critical for the country's development.

He was addressing journalists at Kamuzu International Airport Tuesday prior to his departure for the Republic of Zambia on a day long official visit.

He said while on the visit, he will discuss with Zambia's President, Edgar Lungu, on how the two countries can build on their bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of their countries development.

He said: "The president (of Zambia) is looking forward to the visit and we will discuss on how our ties can best benefit our people."

President Chakwera is on a quest to consolidate relations with neigbhouring countries. This is his maiden trip since he was ushered into office in June.