Namibia: Magazine Awards Top Personalities

THE 2020 Simply You Magazine Lifestyle and Fashion Awards (SYMLAFA) were held last weekend as a virtual concert in which Namibia's top personalities were rewarded for their efforts in their respective fields.

"This is a platform that was created by individuals who saw it fit to celebrate home-grown Namibian talent," host Robyn Nakaambo said, as she opened the show that was screened across the magazine's social media platforms.

The show highlighted the fact that even with all the hurdles that 2020 brought, the show would still go on.

Big winners on the night were eye specialist Dr Helena Ndume who walked away with the diamond award for her work in restoring vision to Namibians; South African-based model Johanna Swartbooi took home the favourite model prize; while voters chose Christian Stiebahl as their favourite photographer.

"It's nice to win awards, but the most important thing is, how many people's lives have you changed?" said Ndume as she accepted her award and encouraged people to use their platform to do what they can to give back to their communities.

She also thanked the team that helps her perform cataract surgery on so many Namibians, dedicating the award to the government and everyone who is a part of the process of helping patients.

The live-streamed show saw stellar performances by Gazza, who introduced some amazing new sounds off his upcoming album, KP Illest and more.

Despite challenges with the audio cutting in and out at certain points, the show allowed audiences to feel as if they were there in person.

Nakaambo was the perfect fit for this virtual show, as she engaged the small crowd while also expertly keeping the viewers at home engaged.

Other winners were Sirenga Streetwear as the top emerging designer, Aina Raiza Kweyo as favourite presenter and Omani Hapulile as the best fitness personality.

Winners walked away with plenty prizes that included travel vouchers.

The awards were founded in 2017, and the fourth edition proved that the organisation has grown from strength to strength.

