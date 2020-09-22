Africa: Stop Sidelining Africa, Geingob Tells UN

Namibian Presidency
Namibian President Hage Geingob (file photo).
22 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Yokany Oliveira

President Hage Geingob yesterday said it is unacceptable that Africa remains excluded from the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

Geingob was addressing the president of the UN's General Assembly, Volkan Bozkır, in his commemorative statement .

The international body this year marks its 75th anniversary.

"It is time that the United Nations Security Council's representation reflects the current global geopolitical formations and security threats," Geingob said.

He added: "In this regard, Africa is a capable partner, and, therefore, Africa should occupy her rightful position at the UN, in the interest of global peace and stability."

Given the history of the UN and the realities of the modern-day world, Geingob said it was unacceptable that Africa remains excluded from the international body's security council.

"The United Nations has always championed equality, and therefore Africa cannot continue to be sidelined."

He, however, thanked the international body for spearheading peace initiatives and independence in Namibia.

"We are grateful that the United Nations was able to accompany us to independence and it was a proud day when on 21 March 1990 we received the instruments of power from secretary general Javier Pérez de Cuéllar to commence a new chapter in Namibia's history," Geingob said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Former Botswana President Khama Slams Zimbabwe's 'Brutal Regime'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.