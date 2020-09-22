Africa: Stop Sidelining Africa, Geingob Tells UN

President Hage Geingob yesterday said it is unacceptable that Africa remains excluded from the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

Geingob was addressing the president of the UN's General Assembly, Volkan Bozkır, in his commemorative statement .

The international body this year marks its 75th anniversary.

"It is time that the United Nations Security Council's representation reflects the current global geopolitical formations and security threats," Geingob said.

He added: "In this regard, Africa is a capable partner, and, therefore, Africa should occupy her rightful position at the UN, in the interest of global peace and stability."

Given the history of the UN and the realities of the modern-day world, Geingob said it was unacceptable that Africa remains excluded from the international body's security council.

"The United Nations has always championed equality, and therefore Africa cannot continue to be sidelined."

He, however, thanked the international body for spearheading peace initiatives and independence in Namibia.

"We are grateful that the United Nations was able to accompany us to independence and it was a proud day when on 21 March 1990 we received the instruments of power from secretary general Javier Pérez de Cuéllar to commence a new chapter in Namibia's history," Geingob said.