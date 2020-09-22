Malawi: Comprehensive Policy Direction Critical to National Peace - Mtambo

2 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Morton Sibale

Lilongwe — Government has completed drafting of the National Peace Commission Bill, which will ensure that the country has a comprehensive legal and policy framework for promoting sustainable peace and unity.

Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo disclosed this on Monday during the commemoration of International Day of Peace held at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Speaking to the media on the side-lines of the event, Mtambo said once tabled and passed the legislation will ensure that all relevant stakeholders are brought together to ensure sustainable peace for Malawi.

"Peace is a complex concept that deals with issues like justice and wealth and resource distribution. As such, we need to have comprehensive mechanisms to ensure Malawi continues to have peace. The National Peace Commission bill will help in ensuring that we have comprehensive legal and policy framework on achieving peace," Mtambo said.

He said apart from the bill, government will also embark on truth and reconciliation process as well as consider incorporating issues of peace in the education curricula to instil values of peace in the citizens.

"Government is mindful of the fact that people have unhealed wounds which affects attainment of sustainable peace. We will soon embark on a Truth and Reconciliation initiative. In addition, we want peace to be a value instilled in our citizens. We are discussing with the Ministry of Education to introduce civics, citizenship peace and unity studies," said Mtambo.

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Maria Jose Torres, in her remarks commended Malawi for setting an example on how to achieve sustainable peace by peacefully resolving the 2019 election conflict.

"Malawians have given the world one of the best examples on how to achieve Sustainable Development Goal number 16. Malawians best demonstrated to the world that it is possible to use existing institutions to peacefully resolve conflicts and contestations," said Torres.

Torres then implored on Malawi to continue setting a good example to its neighbors and the rest of the world in maintaining peace.

The International Day of Peace is commemorated on 21 September every year. This year's commemorations in Malawi drew attendance from civil society organizations, religious and traditional leaders, government and the private sector.

In his presentation, Chairperson for the Public Affairs Committee (PAC), a quasi-religious grouping, Monsignor Patrick Thawale said political will is crucial to the efforts of attaining sustainable peace in the country.

Malawi commemorated the day this year under the theme: Shaping Peace Together for Malawi.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

