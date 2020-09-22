Malawi: Elds Wages War Against Malnutrition in Chikwawa

Chikwawa — Evangelical Lutheran Development Services (ELDS) has embarked on training women on how they can improve their cookery as one way of combating malnutrition.

Speaking on Monday during a cooking demonstration at Nkhwangwa Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Ngabu in the district, Dean of the Lower Shire Deanery of the ELDS, Rev. Joseph Ngulinga said both government and the civil society are in the forefront on the people's health; hence, the implementation of various interventions in the promotion of such services.

Ngulinga said government makes sure that people are in good health by among others constructing health facilities, providing food and other essential services while the church provides spiritual guidance to the same people.

"Unhealthy people cannot go for prayers and neither can they sing for God," he said.

Ngulinga said government and various non-governmental organisations are responding positively towards effects of tropical Cyclone Idai which affected some parts of the district.

Agricultural Extension Development Officer for Nkhwangwa Extension Planning Area (EPA), Thomas Banda, said it is pleasing to see people in the area beginning a new life.

Banda observed that through the support from ELDS, farmers have been given orange fresh sweet potato vines to plant.

Each farmer was issued with five bundles of orange sweet potato vines to plant with a total of 1,360 farmers benefiting.

However, Banda said the number of beneficiaries was small compared with the total number of 15,503 farmers in the whole EPA.

Earlier, Senior Group Village Head Nkhwangwa hailed ELDS for promoting health issues in the area, observing that the rate of malnutrition was very high before ELDS came to the area.

"Women have been trained on how to prepare various foods from orange to sweet potatoes," he said.

One of the participants, Malita Aaron, hailed the cookery demonstrations arranged by ELDS, saying she was impressed with the art of fellow counterparts.

"We are killing two birds with one stone. Women are able to prepare food for their families at the same time making sales from multiplying the vines," Aaron said.

ELDS is working in the areas of food security, health and nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene and psychological early recovery livelihoods to a tune of K37 million through the Southern Africa Forum 191 Appeal supported by Act-Alliance.