Namibia: Cash-in-Transit Robbers Still At Large

The police have questioned three people of interest following a cash-in-transit robbery at the Black Chain mall in Katutura on Sunday.

Police are still looking for suspects, who were reportedly eight when they robbed two Southern Cross Security Services guards at gunpoint while they were busy loading boxes of money into their pick-up vehicle.

"The suspects allegedly overpowered them and took away all the boxes of money from their cash-in-transit vehicle. The stolen money was collected from various business premises around Windhoek. The suspects loaded the stolen boxes of money into a silver polo hatchback and drove away," said police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi.

She also confirmed that although no arrests have been made, some people of interest were brought to the police station for questioning.

She further explained the amount of stolen money is yet to be determined.

Several housebreaking and robbery cases were also reported at the weekend.

According to the police crime report, six male suspects cut the electric fence of a Dorado Park home, climbed over the yard and held the occupants at gunpoint on Friday.

The homeowners were robbed properties, including three cell phones, a box wig (hair), box wallets and cash of N$280. The value of the total items is N$16 280.

The suspects are still at large.

At Ludwigsdorf on Saturday, at about 01:30 at Rautenbach Estate, six male suspects entered the premises by lifting electrical wires, jumped the wall and entered the flat by breaking open the door.

The suspects, who were armed with knives and a panga, went into the sleeping room and tied up the complainant and her boyfriend with a rope and electrical cable.

"They then stole two TVs, two laptops, two iPhones, cash of N$1 000, a ring, five handbags and four pairs of shoes. They loaded the stolen items onto the complainant's vehicle, a white Toyota double cab N150135W, a 2018 model and fled. The value of the stolen vehicle is not known," the police said.

The vehicle has since been recovered and was found abandoned on the outskirts of Havana along Monte Christo Road.

The suspects are still at large.

At Hochland Park on Friday, at about 17:00 at Kingfisher Road, four suspects attacked a man, gun pointed and robbed him of his cell phones, cash and a wallet.

The items are yet to be recovered, while suspects are still on the run.

A farmer and his wife were also robbed at gunpoint on late Friday afternoon at Farm Uit Span outside Tsumeb.

It is alleged three unknown male suspects, who were armed with a pistol, entered the farm, held the owner and wife at gunpoint and tied them with the cable while demanding money.

"The suspects managed to get away with N$10 000 cash, pieces of jewellery, a rifle and Silver D4D Toyota bakkie with the registration number of N 4904 OT. The vehicle was found abandoned on the next day at 04h00 in the bushes behind Otjikoto Secondary School and the rifle was found in a loading box of the bakkie."

In Otjomuise, at about 18h00 in the bush behind Ramatex, two suspects held the victim at gunpoint, robbed him of his properties and also shot him in his right arm when he tried to retaliate.

The police say the items robbed from the victim included a cellphone and N$200 cash, and the victim (31) is admitted in the Katutura hospital in a stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene.

Two house robberies were also reported at Ongwediva and Ondangwa at the weekend.