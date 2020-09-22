Namibia: Gun Killer Gets 30 Years in Jail

A KHORIXAS business owner who admitted that he murdered his girlfriend by shooting her nearly four years ago received an effective prison term of 30 years in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

With the awaiting-trial section of Windhoek Correctional Facility, where Rudolf Gowaseb was kept in custody, locked down since last week due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Gowaseb's sentencing proceeded in his absence.

Judge Christie Liebenberg went ahead with the sentencing after remarking that while it was unusual to sentence someone in their absence, it was not improper. The judge also asked defence lawyer Tuna Nhinda to provide a copy of the sentencing judgement to Gowaseb and discuss its implications with him.

Gowaseb (60) pleaded guilty to a charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, and counts of possessing a firearm and ammunition without a licence near the end of July.

He admitted that he murdered his then girlfriend, Rigarda !Noabes (27), at Otjiwarongo on 12 November 2016 and that he did not have a licence to possess the pistol with which he committed the murder and ammunition for the gun.

Gowaseb told the court in a plea explanation he felt disrespected and provoked when !Noabes, with whom he had two children, told him during a quarrel that she had intercourse with other men. He said in the heat of the moment he was "consumed by anger", pulled out a pistol and fired several shots at !Noabes.

In an autopsy report given to the court it was recorded that !Noabes had been shot six times. The cause of her death was stated to have been gunshot wounds to her chest.

The fatal shooting was carried out "in cold blood and with complete disregard for the sanctity of human life", Liebenberg commented.

!Noabes "was a helpless, unarmed victim who tried to outrun her attacker, but was gunned down", he added: "The killing was brutal, cruel and calculated."

The use of a firearm under the circumstances in which !Noabes was killed was unwarranted, excessive and callous, Liebenberg also said.

Noting that Gowaseb had also been convicted of attempted murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence in 1988, and had been sentenced to eight years' imprisonment in that case, the judge said there was a strong similarity between that matter and the case about the killing of !Noabes, as in both instances Gowaseb committed the crimes following the termination of a romantic relationship in which he had been involved.

Considering Gowaseb's past record, he is a danger to society, Liebenberg said.

"The message going out from this court today must be clear, namely, the courts will not shirk its duty to uphold the rule of law in society and to protect and defend the rights of others, in particular that of the innocent and vulnerable, against unscrupulous criminals," he stated.

He sentenced Gowaseb to 28 years' imprisonment on the murder charge, a two-year prison term for possessing a firearm without a licence, and a concurrent jail term of two years for the illegal possession of ammunition. The judge also declared Gowaseb unfit to possess a firearm for five years after he had served his sentences.

Gowaseb had a shop and bar at Khorixas before the shooting and his arrest in November 2016.

Deputy prosecutor general Anita Meyer represented the state during his trial.