Malawi: Oxfam Donates Hand Washing Facilities, Soap to Schools in Balaka

2 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Mary Makhiringa

Balaka — , In an effort to fight against further spread of Covid-19, OXFAM on Monday donated hand washing facilities and soap to schools in Balaka.

The donation is a relief to the Balaka District Council as it was established that hand washing facilities were not adequate in most schools due to the fact that resources were not sufficient to cater for the whole district.

Out of 17 schools, 15 of which are primary schools and two community day secondary schools have benefited from the donation.

Speaking when she made the donation at Nkhonde Primary School, OXFAM Country Director, Lingalireni Mihowa said their partner OXFAM Hong Kong has re-purposed funds meant for support towards girls education and other vulnerable children in Malawi to purchase hand washing facilities for all targeted schools, since schools have re-opened beginning with national examination classes.

"We have made procurement such that each and every school will have its own hand washing facility so that we support continuity of business in the education sector," said Mihowa.

"Apart from Balaka, we will make a similar donation to Dowa so that we assist government which is making efforts to ensure that students are protected while pursuing their education," she added.

Mihowa, however, advised all girls who have fallen pregnant during the period schools were closed to consider returning to school after they deliver.

"The First Lady (Madame Monica Chakwera) has advocated for all girls who are pregnant right now to consider going back to school, the Minister of Education also said it that the readmission policy allows these girls to go back to school," she added.

Receiving the donation, McPeter Lumbani, coordinating Primary School Advisor in Balaka thanked OXFAM for the donation, saying the donation would go a long way in alleviating problems schools were facing due to unavailability of hand washing facilities.

"This is a big relief to us; this donation has come at the right time and we appeal for more development partners to come forward to assist us with personal protective equipment such as masks and hand sanitizers for teachers as they are also at risk as they are involved in checking students work in notebooks," Lumbani appealed.

Do

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
New Evidence Emerges on Cause of Lagos Explosion

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.