Malawi: Oxfam Donates Hand Washing Facilities, Soap to Schools in Balaka

Balaka — , In an effort to fight against further spread of Covid-19, OXFAM on Monday donated hand washing facilities and soap to schools in Balaka.

The donation is a relief to the Balaka District Council as it was established that hand washing facilities were not adequate in most schools due to the fact that resources were not sufficient to cater for the whole district.

Out of 17 schools, 15 of which are primary schools and two community day secondary schools have benefited from the donation.

Speaking when she made the donation at Nkhonde Primary School, OXFAM Country Director, Lingalireni Mihowa said their partner OXFAM Hong Kong has re-purposed funds meant for support towards girls education and other vulnerable children in Malawi to purchase hand washing facilities for all targeted schools, since schools have re-opened beginning with national examination classes.

"We have made procurement such that each and every school will have its own hand washing facility so that we support continuity of business in the education sector," said Mihowa.

"Apart from Balaka, we will make a similar donation to Dowa so that we assist government which is making efforts to ensure that students are protected while pursuing their education," she added.

Mihowa, however, advised all girls who have fallen pregnant during the period schools were closed to consider returning to school after they deliver.

"The First Lady (Madame Monica Chakwera) has advocated for all girls who are pregnant right now to consider going back to school, the Minister of Education also said it that the readmission policy allows these girls to go back to school," she added.

Receiving the donation, McPeter Lumbani, coordinating Primary School Advisor in Balaka thanked OXFAM for the donation, saying the donation would go a long way in alleviating problems schools were facing due to unavailability of hand washing facilities.

"This is a big relief to us; this donation has come at the right time and we appeal for more development partners to come forward to assist us with personal protective equipment such as masks and hand sanitizers for teachers as they are also at risk as they are involved in checking students work in notebooks," Lumbani appealed.

Do