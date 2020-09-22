Kenya: Chipper Poaches Kiptum to Manage Nairobi Office

Chipper Cash has announced the appointment of Leon Kiptum, the new Country Manager at its Nairobi office.

Most recently the Country Manager at Betway, Kiptum has more than 12 years of banking experience and over 5 years' experience in digital banking from his previous assignments in the banking sector including as Head of Digital Financial Services at Family and Sidian Banks.

"We would like to welcome Leon Kiptum to Chipper Cash and wish him all the best as he steers Chipper Cash to greater heights," said Ham Serunjogi, Founder and C.E.O of Chipper Cash. "Kiptum is a very qualified man with a wealth of experience in fintech as well as building global startups, which will be very crucial in developing important partnerships, developing strategic alliances and expanding the company's presence in Kenya. We believe that his strong leadership experience will help grow Chipper Cash during our expansion not only in Kenya but also internationally."

Kiptum was directly involved in several industry initiatives such as Pesalink and spearheaded Family Bank to become the first bank in Africa to launch MVISA, which earned him recognition by VISA for Best Project Execution in Kenya 2016. He also Chair of the CSR Committee for the Bookmakers Association where he mobilised the industry on several occasions, most recently the much publicised COVID-19 interventions through the Ministry of Sports.

Speaking after the announcement Kiptum noted," I am very excited to be joining the Chipper Cash team. I believe Chipper Cash has a great vision and business model as well as a talented management team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the ever-changing world of digital payments. As the industry evolves through seeking efficient, fast, and affordable mobile payment solutions."

The co-founder of The Digital Innovation Group holds a Master's in Business Administration (MBA), Strategic Management and a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing from University of Nairobi, and a Diploma in Management Information Systems (IMIS) from Multimedia University.