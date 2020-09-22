Gambia: Fears Grow Over Gambia-Senegal Border Tensions

22 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

A local news outlet - Emedia in Senegal has described it "quite worrying" the confrontations at the Gambia-Senegal border in recent times.

This last incident took place last weekend at the border between the two countries on the southern side of The Gambia when a small village on the Atlantic coast in Cassamance became almost the scene of clashes between Gambian soldiers and elements of environmental protection in Senegal.

The incidents, a narrowly avoided tragedy according to our source, have become recurrent and reveal latent tensions as a lack of demarcation of the border between the two countries.

"It was very close to the worst incident. It all started with an arrest of Gambian fishermen by elements of the Senegalese Maritime Area. These fishermen entered the Senegalese maritime waters illegally. Heavily armed Gambian soldiers arriving on patrol intervened, ordering Senegalese agents to release the arrested fishermen and follow them to Kartong police station in Gambian territory. Alerted, many inhabitants of the Senegalese village mobilised to help their compatriots. Fearing overflows, Gambian soldiers fired into the air to disperse the crowd."

Demarcation fault

It's becoming more and more recurring incidents that worry residents on both sides of the border. In December 2019, an altercation between Senegalese army soldiers and those from the Gambia in the village of Touba Tranquille was reported. Access was refused to Senegalese soldiers by elements of the Gambian army on the pretext that the village is located on their territory.

In May, Senegalese soldiers who entered a Gambian village by mistake had been chased away by Gambians who have since continued to denounce a constant violation of the integrity of the territory of their country.

During the last presidential council between the two countries held in Dakar last March, the two parties agreed to resume the demarcation of the border between the two countries. As a first official reaction, Gambian Defence Minister Sheikh Omar Faye, visiting Kaolack at the start of the week, confirmed the information before tempering and calling for calm, rehashing at will the special relations between the two countries.

Source: Emedia

Foreign mission urges deputies to vote for the draft bill

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Mali Junta Taps Ex-Defence Minister As Interim President

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.