Gambian Youth Engage in Employment-Intensive Works for Better Living Conditions

Gambian youth have engaged themselves in employment intensive works to better their living standards.

The government of The Gambia with support from International Labour Organisation (ILO) has implemented the project "Employment Creation for Youth to Build Sustainable Peace in The Gambia" financed by the Government of Japan with it two major components completed.

The project has successfully generated employment opportunities for young people in road infrastructure development, which contributes to the circulation of local economies.

The project is now set to implement the last component of the rehabilitation of the Sami Karantaba Mixed Farming Center.

All the works conducted by the young participants are closely linked to the tourism, fisheries and agricultural sectors respectively, which will act as strong economic drivers for the country.

The government of Japan signed an agreement with the ILO in 2018 to support youth employment and build stability and peace in The Gambia. This new project was expected to support jobs for youth through infrastructure works with local resources, skills training and entrepreneurship promotion, with a strong focus on returnees and women.

In accordance with the agreed terms, the ILO responded to the needs of youth in order to restore their hope in the country by providing women, men, people with disability as well as returnees from irregular migration equal and also immediate opportunities for paid jobs and trainings within their own country, as well as entrepreneurship support which would enable young people to start up their own businesses with acquired skills and experiences for sustained outcomes. As such, the ILO decided to provide the support in the driving sectors of the country's economy through the creation of immediate jobs in infrastructure development with the international standard of decent work.

The project targeted young people between 18 to 35 years of age, skilled or unskilled, with or without educational backgrounds.

In accordance with continuous consultations with the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MOTIE) of The Gambia and other relevant stakeholders, the project applied Employment-Intensive methods of road and facility construction, rehabilitation and maintenance to generate immediate jobs for youth.

Lack of job opportunities force many youth out of the country