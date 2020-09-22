Gambia: Future Proof Banjul Plants 5000 Mangroves On Banjul Beach

As part of the European Union project, City Link Ostend-Banjul team last Saturday joined the rest of the world to celebrate International Coastal Clean-Up Day and also to witness the planting of 5000 mangrove trees along the beach in Banjul.

City Link Ostend-Banjul partnership for sustainable city development is being funded by European Union under the 2018 EuropeAid dubbed 'Authorities: partnership for sustainable cities'.

Under the component of the project, one of the planned activities is greening the city and the team planted 5000 mangrove trees along the Banjul beach with the aim of preventing coastal erosion and desertification.

It could be recalled that a month ago, the team also planted 5000 coconut trees on the Banjul beach.

Lamin Jobarteh, executive director for West Africa Bird Study Association, underscored the importance of mangrove, indicating that mangrove plays key role in tackling coastal erosion and climate change.

He acknowledged that mangroves also play an important role in providing nursery ground for fish, shrimp, crabs, and other shell fish to be able to find shelter under the mangrove roots.

'Mangroves also protect both the saltwater and the freshwater ecosystems".

Mamlie Jassey, project coordinator thanked the City-link Ostend Banjul for the tireless efforts they are making to keep the city of Banjul green.

Omar B. Touray, deputy mayor of Banjul City Council on behalf of the mayoress, while emphasisng the importance of the project, noted that the project is for the people of Banjul and The Gambia at large.

"If Banjul is not clean years to come the city will be in a disaster and we don't want that to happen"

The project, he said doesn't wear any political colours, saying "we put aside our political differences so as to bring betterment in our community".

