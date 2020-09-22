Gambia: Ousman Marong Scores First Goal for Israeli Club

Gambian midfielder, Ousman Marong scored his first goal for his Israeli club Hapoel Ra'anana in their 1-1 away draw against Hapoel Rishon Lezion in their week-three fixtures of the Israeli Liga Leumit (Second Division) played at the Haberfeld Stadium on Thursday, according to Denish League Livescore.

The 21-year-old equalised for his side Hapoel Ra'anana in the 54th minute after Haim Yagil Ohana opener the score line for Hapoel Rishon Lezion in the 44th minute of the first half.

The result saw Hapoel Ra'anana sit on thirteen places with two points, while Hapoel Rishon Lezion occupies fifteen position with a single point after three games.

The Kololi-born player, started playing his career in The Gambia at the Superstars Academy, before being sent out on loan to Israeli club Beitar Nes Tubruk, where he made 24 appearances and scored 9 goals in the 2017-18 Israeli youth league.

During the winter-break of the 2018-19 season, he signed with Serbian club FK Trayal, along compatriot Lamin Jobe.

Marong adapted immediately in Serbia, contributing 6 goals in 14 appearances in the second-half of the season.

His performances caught the attention of bigger clubs, and by June there were rumors he was going to sign with current Serbian champions, Red Star Belgrade.

