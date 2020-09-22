Gambia: Foreign Mission Urges Deputies to Vote for the Draft Bill

22 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The EU Delegation, the United States Embassy, the British High Commission and the German Embassy in a joint communiqué urge members of the National Assembly to vote the draft Bill on the revised constitution to progress to the final stages of parliamentary scrutiny.

"The draft constitution is the result of extensive consultations with Gambians across the country and in the diaspora, with significant investment of resources, intellectual discussion and debate by Gambians from all walks of life. In order to consolidate the hard won democratic gains in recent years, it is vital to the credibility of the current transition to truly democratic, accountable government that the people of The Gambia themselves are given the opportunity to vote in a referendum on the new constitution. Denying them that opportunity is to deny one of the most demanded objectives from the 2016 election, and risks signalling abandonment by this transition government of one of its most significant commitments to the Gambian electorate."

