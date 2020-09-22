Tanzania: Telco's Investment Programmes Commended

22 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Business Standard Reporter

STRONG ties forged between the public and private sectors are essential for businesses growth that can in turn support the government efforts to fund numerous social development projects across all sectors of an economy.

In a recent tour to Vodacom Tanzania, the Minister for state in the Prime minister office in charge of Investment, Angela Kairuki commended Vodacom's social investment programme in health, Agriculture, education including numerous collaborations with the public sector in order to widen impact of a number of initiatives to a broader Tanzanian community.

"I commend Vodacom Tanzania for the investment made in the country in developing e-learning with their Instant schools programme that enables students and teachers to access education materials from primary to secondary schools free of charge," she said

Investing over 1.6tri/- between 2012 to March 2020, Vodacom has been at the front seat of development and innovations in mobile services.

With over 15 million subscribers, Vodacom boasts a 32 per cent market share. M-Pesa, Vodacom's mobile money product is also a leading brand with mobile money customer market share of 39.3 per cent.

Vodacom also paid a total of 1.9 trillion shillings in taxes in the past five years to 2020. Growing at an impressive average growth rate of 8 per cent, Vodacom's annual total tax contribution reached 435bn/- in 2020.

In addition, Vodacom in partnership with UCSAF has invested over 390 million shillings in provision of computers, routers, data and training to bring digital technology in primary and secondary schools across the country reaching 16,555 students as part of its social investment in digitising Tanzania.

The Managing director for Vodacom Tanzania Hisham Hendi said that closer cooperation between the private and public sectors provides opportunities to unlock some of the challenges with a view to develop businesses in the country by having in place conducive conditions that will allow growth benefiting the public and private sectors and impacting the larger community as well.

"Vodacom is the only mobile operator to comply with the Tanzania's Electronic and Postal Communications Act No. 3/2010 (EPOCA), requiring domestic telecoms companies to issue at least 25 per cent of their shares on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).

The listing, in 2017 allowed more than 40,000 Tanzanians to own shares. The listing also provides transparency, both in terms of business and taxes. Vodacom continues to be a major investor, taxpayer, employer, and purchaser of local goods and services contributing to real value creation in Tanzania."

"Our business and social investment programmes are focused on areas that are also in line with the government's national development agenda and the international sustainable development goals in Health, Education and Agriculture". Hisham commented.

The Minister's visit at Vodacom Tanzania today included a Managing Director of Tanzania Investment Centre TIC, Dr Madu Issac, representatives from the ministry of Works, Infrastructure and communication and Dar es Salaam regional investment office.

The visit included a dialogue with Vodacom's Executive Committee where discussion centered on how to improve the investment and operational climate for businesses in the telecommunication sector including issues on Compliance, Taxes, Regulations, and Infrastructure and advertising rates, fees and fines.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Mali Junta Taps Ex-Defence Minister As Interim President

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.