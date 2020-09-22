Tanzania: Vote Representatives in 2020 Election to Strategically Safeguard National Interest, National Values

The parliament or legislature performs a vital starring role in the life of a nation. It thus execute known core tasks comprising to make new laws, amendment current laws and revoke laws which are no longer desirable. It likewise, represent and communicate the interpretations and wishes of the voters in decision making courses and significantly administer the undertakings of the policymaking so that the government is accountable to the voters.

Attaining good governance, henceforth needs not the existence of a strong, effective and efficient parliament but what kind of Member of Parliament elected.

For political parties much as CCM is on triumphal path (Daily news 12/09/2020 front pg.) the quality and competence of who we strategically elect will be critical. Critical because for Dr JPM if re-elected will need a pool of ministers who will together continue to transform Tanzania for Tanzanians.

This is so since parliament, in my view plays a critical role in assessing, matching and hand over the views and needs of the government desire and voters, articulating their anticipations and desires in shaping the national development agenda. As oversight physique, in my opinion, parliament aids to identify hitches and policy glitches that require focus, attention, analysis and contributions that matters on serious national interest.

Much as in any general election, as long as an individual would like to exercise his/her statutory right, has the right to take part in the building of government as leader, if plan to go for any position or have an equal opportunity to become a candidate for election for any position reckoned fit, in the forthcoming general election, voting for MPs strategically to safeguard national interest matter a lot.

Even though constituency undertakings and realistic roles among Tanzanians electors is claimed to be well-known, when industriously deep diving into quality of potential elected MPs and ask supporters on the ground on what the character of a Member of Parliament is, what is expected of them in the parliament etc. most will express on what they do as opposed to what they ought to do.

Given CCM is on grand conduit based on party's special research unit results, a question then might be asked why Tanzania general election 2020 is a huge deal for our nation and importantly for the future of Tanzania.

In my view, it is a unique for various reasons. Apart from the fact that it has enticed many presidential candidates and caliber of those vying to be elected in Tanzania election history, in my judgment is an opportunity to reward Dr JPM an opportunity to complete most of mega transformation that will propel Tanzania as a country in the world map. What Dr JPM has accomplished and as bearer to get 2020 -25 CCM manifesto to do more in his more 5 years if re-elected might irritate many especially those with their concealed itinerary.

Unquestionably, in my view there is zero raised doubts about JPM's honesty, hardworking, determination and above all his trustworthiness that to me signals more to come to Tanzania if re-elected, can raise Tanzania economy successful with well-designed groundwork to place Tanzania on right trajectory not only comparatively economy in the region but in the world as one of reach country.

A sketchy findings emerging from party's special research unit which is under the comrade, Dr Bashiru Ally, the Party's Secretary General and assessment of trail since launched campaign in Dodoma and Dar es salaam, followed by rallies in Singida, Tabora, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Mara, Mwanza, Geita, Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara Morogoro, coastal region, Dar es salaam, Lindi and Mtwara for various party's positions, particularly for MPs, gestures victory that perhaps will not only be historical but leave a legacy to Tanzanian political history.

Several political parties are into this 2020 general election with those seeking for re-election and new faces not known into politics landscape before. My caution to electorates, casting a vote to someone ignorantly be¬cause of being tricked or enticed into be¬liev¬ing that once elect, what¬ever is pledged will come to pass will jeopardise, not only future of this nation that has already started to take shape wheeled to the right direction by CCM party and its team, but extinguish future national prospects as region economic power house.

Amidst analysis of unsolicited electorate's views and based on CCM's party Ideology and Publicity Secretary -Mr Humphrey Polepole, I am of the opinion, is high time, to earnestly consider to vote for MPs in the forthcoming 28th October 2020 not only strategically but aware of choosing those who will defend, both national and constituent interests. Why? It is time to set history and rejuvenate our Nation's pride in the region and in the world.

The other political party's frontrunners aren't free from their own personal criticisms, however. Their mixed and contradictory messages on what type of Tanzania they would like to establish if elected, while openly snubbing to acknowledges what has been attained within 5th phase government an avowedly-have in my outlook, not only weakened their party's trustworthiness credibility but their personal intellects and credibility.

Much as it is well known that the opposition parties have good candidates, who could be good MPs due to their skills, knowledge and ability, who together if re-elected or elected and decide to work with CCM to be re-elected President, re-elected and elected MPs as well as chancellors could cooperatively move forward Tanzania national development agenda, based on what they are evangelising in their public campaign rallies since launched leaves a lot to be desired.

Sometime, instigating on asking questions as; are these real looking for the positions in their party to serve Tanzanian? Though some elements of 2020 general election campaigns resemble those of 2015 campaigning contests, the systems are fundamentally different and most Tanzanians are more aware on what is their aspiration.

As far as Tanzanian constitution is concern part of it provides for the main terms and condition of Member of Parliament, which is: to make laws for peace, order, development and good governance of Tanzania. In addition, as a Member of Parliament is expected to perform the roles of oversight and representation of the electorate.

Laws come to parliament in the form of Bills and are of two types. The first one is the government bill; it derives its name from its mover, who in this case is the government of Tanzania through the responsible minister. The other is the private members' bill which is introduced into a legislature by a legislator who is not acting on behalf of the executive. All bills must be brought to parliament for legislation.

MPs are obliged to relay concerns from their respective constituencies to the house; it's what the representation role entails. MPs are required to participate in Committees, attend plenary sittings and any other Parliamentary activities.

During plenary, Members present the interpretations of their constituents through raising issues of national importance, presenting petitions, present grievances and seek solutions, lay reports and debate them.

Parliament participates in the budget process, starting with scrutinizing the Budget framework records paper; this is followed by sectoral committees scrutinizing the respective ministerial policy statements. MPs can influence allocation of resources by proposing priority areas of funding; debating what should and shouldn't be.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is against the kind of work expected to be performed by elected MPs, I would urge Tanzanian to vote strategically in this forthcoming October 2020 General Election. Although it is always argued that democracy and good governance are not a luxury, but a fundamental requirement to achieve sustainable development, there is a need to vote into the next parliament right members.

Parliaments as one of the key state institutions in a democratic system of governance have a critical role to play in promoting democracy and good governance, that in my opinion are main ingredients to help build a strong economy. Strategically elected parliament is the only true voice of the people and accountability to the people it serves is the basic plank of a democratic system.

While people voting their representatives is the most basic and important form of their engagement in decision making processes, equally important are the voluntary activities and services that enable them to create their own organizations and interest groups to express their grievances. For those groups to be more effective in their interrelations, people must have basic understanding of the governments, organizations and, to some extent, of domestic and international issues.

Only well-informed and informed elected MPs can actively not only capable of safeguarding the county's values, including peace and union matters between Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar but who will be firm in participating on national and local government affairs.

As electors, keen on making a right choice, keen to see an elected MP or chancellors accountable, and seeing him or her doing what entice your to vote for him/her, then vote strategically on 28th October 2020. Tanzania need firm leaders to live and ready to protect national interest and values.

Ends