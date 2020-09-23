Lesotho: Majoro Demands Action On Delayed Government Projects

22 September 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Ntsebeng Motsoeli and Bereng Mpaki

PRIME Minister Moeketsi Majoro has ordered cabinet ministers to speedily finish up pending multi-million maloti projects and report back to him immediately.

The ministers must also take disciplinary measures against public servants involved in these costly mishaps because the projects are costing the government millions of maloti without any benefits being accrued of the taxpayers. Dr Majoro said this while addressing journalists in Maseru yesterday.

His sentiments come after the completion of a project site inspection tour by Development Planning minister, Selibe Mochoboroane across the country. The minister visited 20 projects in eight districts.

Mr Mochoboroane visited the Rapokolana High Altitude Training Centre in the Maseru highlands, Belo Industrial Estate in Butha-Buthe, Ha-Tikoe Phase III, Mafeteng Correctional Service among others.

Dr Majoro said several projects were yet to be completed even when the contractors had long been paid for the work.

"Some of the contractors have vanished into thin air," Dr Majoro said.

"Legal action will be taken against public officers who processed those payments. I order the relevant ministers to go and investigates and report back immediately."

Dr Majoro said the lack of monitoring and evaluation on the projects has led to government officers processing payments without even verifying the existence of such projects on the ground.

"They (government workers who processed the payments) should explain why some projects were paid off but were never implemented. Monitoring and evaluation teams have paid off projects without even visiting the sites. This enabled the contractors slip though the fingers."

He said other projects such as the Mpiti to Sehlabathebe (Qacha's Nek) and the Marakabei to Monontša (Butha-Buthe) roads' construction projects were taking longer than was initially planned and costing the government unnecessarily.

"In the past, the Ministry of Development Planning has not followed up on the implementation of capital projects. In 2013, the government was accused of building non-existent schools and when we asked the Development Planning ministry how the contractors were paid without delivering the services, they said they relied on the Ministry of Education and Training reports as they did not think they would lie to them.

"On the other hand, the Ministry of Finance also relied on the information from the Ministry of Development Planning before processing the funds.

"So, when we came to power, we instructed the Planning minister to go out to inspect the performance of on-going government projects."

Dr Majoro said one of the signs of a poorly performing project was going beyond its scheduled completion date. He said the site visit unearthed challenges of design flaws; which resulted in either white elephant projects or delayed completion.

He said there were also clear signs of corruption by public servants. He therefore gave the ministers up to three months to investigates and report to him.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
The FinCEN Files - How Global Banks Launder Money in Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.