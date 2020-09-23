Zimbabwe: Breaking - Former Minister Machaya Jailed for Four Years

22 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

FORMER Midlands Minister Jason Machaya was Tuesday sentenced by a Gweru magistrate to four years in prison on criminal abuse of office charges.

Machaya and former Midlands physical planner Chisayinyerwa Chiburur were Monday found guilty of abuse of office involving the sale of state land in Gokwe.

On Tuesday Magistrate Charity Maphosa sentenced both men to four-year jail term each with 18 months suspended on condition they do not commit a similar crime in two years.

Machaya was facing charges of allocating 17 799 residential and commercial stands to land developers. The developers in turn gave Machaya 1 791 stands and he sold 1 185.

The two accused denied the charges when their trial started last year and their bid to be discharged at the close of the State case was rejected when the magistrate ruled, they had a case to answer.

Machaya and Chibururu also sought a review at the High Court early this year, but Justice Pisirayi Kwenda declined to interfere, paving way for the trial to continue at the magistrates' court.

Machaya is also charged with allocating 192 stands to the Apostolic Christian Church of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) when he did not have the authority to do so.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer Alec Muchadehama has filed for his clients' bail pending appeal of the magistrate's ruling.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
The FinCEN Files - How Global Banks Launder Money in Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.