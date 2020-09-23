Kenya: Rally Legend to Head Motorsports Resumption Committee

Rallying legend Jim Kahumbura has been appointed to chair a Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) task force to prepare for the resumption of motorsport.

This follows last week's release of guidelines for the resumption of sports by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

In the phased resumption of sport, motorsport was one of the disciplines given the all-clear to resume under strict guidelines drawn by the ministries of sport and health.

In a press statement issued by KMSF President Phineas Kimathi on Tuesday, Kahumbura's committee will study and advise on protocols that will ensure resumption of motorsports.

Kahumbura, the Motorsports Council chairman at KMSF, is also event director at the World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

"Last week, the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage released resumption of sports guidelines and protocols to be observed in the process of opening up sports activities as the Covid-19 pandemic eases off," Kimathi said.

"Subsequently, and to guide the return of motorsports, I have constituted a committee to study and advise on protocols that will ensure resumption of motorsports."

"The committee will be chaired by KMSF Motorsport Council Chairman Jim Kahumbura and will subsequently present their proposed guidelines to the Board of Directors of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation for adoption and implementation," Kimathi, who is also the chief executive officer at the World Rally Championships Safari Rally, added.

Members of the committee include experienced motorsports officials drawn from various KMSF commissions.

The members of the committee are: Jim Kahumbura - Chairman (Motorsport Council Chairman), Gurvir Bhabra (Rallies Commission), Norris Ongalo (Safety Commission), David Karuri (Medical Commission), Falgun Bhojak (Autocross Commission), Maina Muturi (Karting Commission) and Chris Eden (Raid Commission).

The rest are Sylvia King (Sponsorship Liaison), Jerry Oronde (KCB Representative), Azar Anwar (Member), Frank Tundo (Member) and Mwaura Njuguna (KMSF Representative).

"KMSF would like to thank the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Culture and Heritage, Hon. Amb. (Dr) Amina Mohamed and the Principal Secretary in the State Department of Sports, Mr Joe Okudo, for the guidance and issuance of the protocols," Kimathi further said.

"As KMSF, we remain committed to ensuring the safety of competitors, officials, spectators media and all who interact with our sport."