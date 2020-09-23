Kenya: Harambee Starlets Defender Switches Clubs in Cyprus

22 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Kenyan international Ruth Ingotsi has switched clubs in Cyprus. Ingotsi officially put pen to paper on Monday to join Division One side AEL Champions on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old defender had in January this year signed a three-year deal with Lakatamia FC in Nicosia.

"Nothing feels better than seeing your hard work paying off. I have continuously put my best foot forward since joining my now former club and I believe my new club will definitely take me to greater heights and achieve my dream of playing in the Uefa women's Champions League," she told Nation Sport during a phone interview from Cyprus.

AEL Champions moved to the top of the 2020/21 Cyprus Division One standings after beating Ethnikos Acha 13-0 in the first round of matches in the nine team league on September 13.

Ingotsi will link up with along counterpart goalkeeper Annedy Kundu who joined the club last Tuesday also from Lakatamia FC on a two-year deal. She started 12 matches, conceding 16 matches. Similarly, Ingotsi had also played 12 matches and scored four goals during her short stay with the former club.

The two seem to have been joined at the hip with their exploits being traced from their days with Eldoret Falcons, who finished at position 11 with 26 points in the 2019 Women's Premier League season

The Cypriotic Women's Division One League has had no relegation or promotion of teams at the end of the season since its inception in 2014. It is the only women's league in the country. However, the winners are given a chance to compete in the Uefa Women's Champions League.

The duo caught the attention of scouts during the 2019 Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) women's Challenge Cup contest where Kenya downed two-time defending champions Tanzania 2-0 to clinch the coveted title. Kundu did not concede a goal throughout the competition and won the golden glove award.

Both Ingotsi and Kundu represent a portion of the growth and success of women's football in Kenya this year with at least seven players signing for European clubs.

