Kenya: Leaders Call Off Protest on Somalia Miraa Ban

22 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Muchui

Leaders from Meru's miraa growing areas have resolved to give the national government more time to resolve a trade impasse with Somalia after it emerged that Kenya was closing in on a deal.

This comes as calls for mass demonstrations against the government grew louder after the suspension of miraa trade in Somalia went past six months Saturday.

Scores of traders, farmers and elected leaders -- who have been planning demonstrations to compel the government to resolve the trade deadlock -- on Monday said they would meet again on Friday to chart the way forward.

The group has now summoned five MPs and 23 ward representatives from miraa growing zones to help come up with a final verdict.

Planned demonstrations

Among the legislators expected at the meeting are Senator Mithika Linturi, and MPs Maore Maoka (Igembe North), Kubai Iringo (Igembe Central), JohnPaul Mwirigi (Igembe South and Josephat Kabeabea (Tigania East).

Three weeks ago, the leaders suspended planned demonstrations after Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya called for patience arguing that President Uhuru Kenyatta was engaging his Somalia counterpart Mohamed Farmaajo.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Governor Kiraitu Murungi said President Kenyatta had assured him that he was addressing the issue: "I believe that soon, we shall get good news," Mr Murungi said.

