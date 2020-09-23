Kenya: Multi-Billion Shillings Roads Projects That Will Connect Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale

22 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Lwanga

The Coast region's economy is set to be hugely boosted by a multibillion shillings roads projects that will connect Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale counties.

On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta led top leaders from the three counties in an inspection tour of the projects.

President Kenyatta said the construction of connection roads from the Sh4.2billion Malindi-Sala Gate Road, Baricho Bridge-Marafa Road, Mariakani-Mavueni Road will open up the region and boost its economy.

Speaking during the inspection tour of the Sh4.2billion Malindi-Sala Gate Road at Jilore in Malindi, Kilifi County, the president said his government is committed to fulfilling the development promises it pledged to the people.

"Today we have fulfilled our promise to tarmac Malindi-Sala Gate Road. I have spoken to the leaders about other smaller roads projects. Now that the bigger ones are ongoing, we want to embark on connection roads to open up this region," President Kenyatta said.

Earlier, President Kenyatta announced that the national government has secured a grant from the World Bank and will soon embark on an electricity project in the county with the county government set to connect water to households.

Inspection tour

During the inspection tour, the president was accompanied by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, Lands CAS Gideon Mung'aro, Kilifi Woman Rep Gertrude Mbeyu and other government officials.

Governors Joho and Kingi pledged to work together with the president to push forward the national government's development agenda.

"In Bamba there is a murram road that joins the Malindi-Sala Gate Road. This road will be more beneficial if it joins Malindi, Ganze, Kilifi, Kaloleni and Mariakani," Kingi said.

The Governor said traveling from Bamba to Kilifi is a big challenge due to the poor state of the road.

He further said the road linking Kilifi and Mombasa through Bamburi and Rabai also needs to be tarmacked to reduce congestion along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

On his part, Mr Mung'aro said the roads will open up the economy and lift the standards of living in the region.

