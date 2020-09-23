South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 663 282 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 663 282 with 1 346 new cases identified.

Province

Total cases for 22 September 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

88319

13,3

Free State

44616

6,7

Gauteng

217759

32,8

KwaZulu-Natal

117972

17,8

Limpopo

14777

2,2

Mpumalanga

26612

4,0

North West

28331

4,3

Northern Cape

15280

2,3

Western Cape

109616

16,5

Unknown

0,0

Total

663282

100,0

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 064 117 with 16 394 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

2 305 117

57%

11 979

73%

Public

1 759 000

43%

4 415

27%

Total

4 064 117

16 394

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report 126 more COVID-19 related deaths: 5 from Eastern Cape 54 from KwaZulu-Natal, 45 from Gauteng, 5 from North West, and 17 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 118.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 592 904 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,4%

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

3084

84108

1127

Free State

838

29283

14495

Gauteng

4084

193701

19974

KwaZulu-Natal

2586

108684

6702

Limpopo

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

13756

659

Mpumalanga

496

25281

835

North West

341

24101

3889

Northern Cape

189

11724

3367

Western Cape

4138

102266

3212

National

16118

592904

54260