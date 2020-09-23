South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 663 282 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

22 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 663 282 with 1 346 new cases identified.

Province

Total cases for 22 September 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

88319

13,3

Free State

44616

6,7

Gauteng

217759

32,8

KwaZulu-Natal

117972

17,8

Limpopo

14777

2,2

Mpumalanga

26612

4,0

North West

28331

4,3

Northern Cape

15280

2,3

Western Cape

109616

16,5

Unknown

0,0

Total

663282

100,0

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 064 117 with 16 394 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

2 305 117

57%

11 979

73%

Public

1 759 000

43%

4 415

27%

Total

4 064 117

16 394

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report 126 more COVID-19 related deaths: 5 from Eastern Cape 54 from KwaZulu-Natal, 45 from Gauteng, 5 from North West, and 17 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 118.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 592 904 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,4%

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

3084

84108

1127

Free State

838

29283

14495

Gauteng

4084

193701

19974

KwaZulu-Natal

2586

108684

6702

Limpopo

362

13756

659

Mpumalanga

496

25281

835

North West

341

24101

3889

Northern Cape

189

11724

3367

Western Cape

4138

102266

3212

National

16118

592904

54260

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.