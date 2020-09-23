South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 663 282 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 663 282 with 1 346 new cases identified.
Province
Total cases for 22 September 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
88319
13,3
Free State
44616
6,7
Gauteng
217759
32,8
KwaZulu-Natal
117972
17,8
Limpopo
14777
2,2
Mpumalanga
26612
4,0
North West
28331
4,3
Northern Cape
15280
2,3
Western Cape
109616
16,5
Unknown
0,0
Total
663282
100,0
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 064 117 with 16 394 new tests conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
Private
2 305 117
57%
11 979
73%
Public
1 759 000
43%
4 415
27%
Total
4 064 117
16 394
Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report 126 more COVID-19 related deaths: 5 from Eastern Cape 54 from KwaZulu-Natal, 45 from Gauteng, 5 from North West, and 17 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 118.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 592 904 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,4%
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
3084
84108
1127
Free State
838
29283
14495
Gauteng
4084
193701
19974
KwaZulu-Natal
2586
108684
6702
Limpopo
362
13756
659
Mpumalanga
496
25281
835
North West
341
24101
3889
Northern Cape
189
11724
3367
Western Cape
4138
102266
3212
National
16118
592904
54260