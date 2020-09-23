Tanzania: Uncertainty Hangs Over Act 'Ikulu' Flag-Bearer

A STATE of uncertainty has emerged in ACTWazalendo, as its officials yesterday issued contradicting statements regarding the party's position in the presidential race.

ACT-Wazalendo Deputy Secretary General for Zanzibar, Nassoro Mazrui on Tuesday morning said they are considering supporting Chadema presidential candidate Mr Tundu Lissu, while the party's candidate for the country's top office, Mr Bernard Membe strongly refuted the statement.

In an interview with one of foreign radio stations, Mr Mazrui said the decision to support Mr Lissu candidature for the Union presidency seeks to enable opposition parties to scoop enough votes.

"In order for the opposition parties to win elections, there is a need for us to support each other; in this case we have seen the importance of having one candidate who has an advantage of winning," he claimed.

According to him, from the beginning there was a clear indication on the need to support each other.

ACT-Wazalendo has endorsed former cabinet minister, Mr Membe, ahead of the 2020 General Election slated for October 28, this year.

Mr Membe was sacked from the ruling party, CCM, prior to joining the opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo, which would eventually nominate him as their flag-bearer in the upcoming polls.

The ACT-Wazalendo apparent u-turn against their presidential candidate comes barely two weeks after Chadema's presidential aspirant, Lissu, announced in Zanzibar that they are supporting ACTWazalendo presidential flag bearer for Zanzibar, Mr Seif Sharif Hamad.

At the event held at the Kibandamaiti grounds, Mr Lissu said, supporting Hamad doesn't mean that Chadema have betrayed their candidates in Zanzibar, but because of the respect the ACT candidate has in the isles.

Mr Lissu said, since Chadema has no strong hold in Zanzibar, it would be better for them to support Mr Hamad for him to win the general election, instead of fielding the candidate and ending up dividing the votes among themselves.

"We have to support a candidate who is likely to win the presidential polls in Zanzibar," noted Mr Lissu as he was asking for his votes.

For his part, ACT-Wazalendo party leader Mr Zitto Kabwe also said on Twitter that bold decisions are needed for opposition parties to win the general election.

According to Mr Zitto, he also got advice from some members of the public on the importance of opposition parties to join forces and support one candidate, if they want to win the polls.

Speaking on Monday during his campaigns in Donge constituency, ACT- Wazalendo presidential candidate for Zanzibar Mr Seif Sharif Hamad, also used the platform to endorse Mr Lissu as their Union presidential aspirant.

However, a twitter account linked to Mr Membe posted that he was still the party's presidential candidate, and that the report that ACT-Wazalendo was going to support Chadema on the presidential seat should be ignored.

"I'm the candidate for the seat of President of the United Republic of Tanzania on ACT- Wazalendo; it's me who was given the party's election manifesto to be used in the campaigns across the country. It's not true that we have joined forces with Chadema for the presidential seat," read the post.