Tanzania: Uncertainty Hangs Over Act 'Ikulu' Flag-Bearer

22 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

A STATE of uncertainty has emerged in ACTWazalendo, as its officials yesterday issued contradicting statements regarding the party's position in the presidential race.

ACT-Wazalendo Deputy Secretary General for Zanzibar, Nassoro Mazrui on Tuesday morning said they are considering supporting Chadema presidential candidate Mr Tundu Lissu, while the party's candidate for the country's top office, Mr Bernard Membe strongly refuted the statement.

In an interview with one of foreign radio stations, Mr Mazrui said the decision to support Mr Lissu candidature for the Union presidency seeks to enable opposition parties to scoop enough votes.

"In order for the opposition parties to win elections, there is a need for us to support each other; in this case we have seen the importance of having one candidate who has an advantage of winning," he claimed.

According to him, from the beginning there was a clear indication on the need to support each other.

ACT-Wazalendo has endorsed former cabinet minister, Mr Membe, ahead of the 2020 General Election slated for October 28, this year.

Mr Membe was sacked from the ruling party, CCM, prior to joining the opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo, which would eventually nominate him as their flag-bearer in the upcoming polls.

The ACT-Wazalendo apparent u-turn against their presidential candidate comes barely two weeks after Chadema's presidential aspirant, Lissu, announced in Zanzibar that they are supporting ACTWazalendo presidential flag bearer for Zanzibar, Mr Seif Sharif Hamad.

At the event held at the Kibandamaiti grounds, Mr Lissu said, supporting Hamad doesn't mean that Chadema have betrayed their candidates in Zanzibar, but because of the respect the ACT candidate has in the isles.

Mr Lissu said, since Chadema has no strong hold in Zanzibar, it would be better for them to support Mr Hamad for him to win the general election, instead of fielding the candidate and ending up dividing the votes among themselves.

"We have to support a candidate who is likely to win the presidential polls in Zanzibar," noted Mr Lissu as he was asking for his votes.

For his part, ACT-Wazalendo party leader Mr Zitto Kabwe also said on Twitter that bold decisions are needed for opposition parties to win the general election.

According to Mr Zitto, he also got advice from some members of the public on the importance of opposition parties to join forces and support one candidate, if they want to win the polls.

Speaking on Monday during his campaigns in Donge constituency, ACT- Wazalendo presidential candidate for Zanzibar Mr Seif Sharif Hamad, also used the platform to endorse Mr Lissu as their Union presidential aspirant.

However, a twitter account linked to Mr Membe posted that he was still the party's presidential candidate, and that the report that ACT-Wazalendo was going to support Chadema on the presidential seat should be ignored.

"I'm the candidate for the seat of President of the United Republic of Tanzania on ACT- Wazalendo; it's me who was given the party's election manifesto to be used in the campaigns across the country. It's not true that we have joined forces with Chadema for the presidential seat," read the post.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
The FinCEN Files - How Global Banks Launder Money in Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.