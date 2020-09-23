Tanzania: JPM - Development Is for All

THE ruling CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli on Tuesday boldly stressed that his government, if re-elected next month, will continue with the implementation of various development projects to all parts of the country, regardless of differences in political ideologies.

Dr Magufuli said for the past five years, his government focused on inclusive development and never segregated people based on their political parties.

"When we talk about development, we put our political ideologies aside, we really mean development for all Tanzanians, that's why the government has been executing a number of development projects in various areas," he said.

The incumbent President was addressing a political rally at Itigi Police grounds in Manyoni District, Singida region yesterday.

He said there was tangible evidence that his government had been implementing development projects to all.

He said in the past five years, his government managed to connect 9700 villages away from 2018 of 2015.

He said only 2500 villages are waiting for electrification and that the exercise is set to be finalised within the coming five years.

"We are connecting electricity and supplying water to all Tanzanians regardless of their political ideologies, but today some people are preaching provincial policies, such things are going to divide us and promote tribalism, this is not good," he noted.

The Presidential candidate promised Itigi and Manyoni residents that if re-elected to power for the second term, his government will finalise all development projects and strategise for new ones to ensure people's lives are changed.

Dr Magufuli again criticised some politicians who claim that if they will be elected, they will put the country's mineral resources on 'bond' for them to get funds to execute development projects.

He said such ideas are dangerous and are always applied by greedy leaders since they will not end on giving away minerals but instead, they will also offer national parks and many other resources to the prospective financiers.

"This is another form of slavery, they want to take us back to colonialism, we must ignore them," he said.

He reiterated his call to Tanzanians to avoid electing politicians who are being used by some people to disunite them and disrupt the country.

Again, the CCM presidential flag-bearer hit out at opposition politicians, who preach replacing the current system with the provincial government.

He said such policies that would transfer powers from the central government to the provincials, would not work in Tanzania.

He insisted those are divisive policies that will end up bringing classes, promoting tribalism and poverty among Tanzanians.

Addressing hundreds of thousands of voters who packed the Ali Hassan Mwinyi Stadium in Tabora Region on Monday, Dr Magufuli warned that under the provincial system, some provinces will become poor because they do not have resources and under that policy each province is supposed to survive on its resources.

"This means Tabora would not have water, we have spent 600bn/- for bringing water from Lake V ictoria to Tabora through Nzega, but this money has been obtained from taxpayers across the country," he noted.

He added: "...and in that case, Mwanza residents would not have allowed the water to be moved to Tabora unless they are paid because the source of water is in their province."

Dr Magufuli insisted that his government will always preach unity and development for all since Tanzania was one.

He said the father of the nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere worked hard to bring 120 Tanzanian tribes together and that talking about changing the constitution to accommodate provincial policies is unacceptable.

Dr Magufuli said it has been possible for his government to execute development projects in various regions because the projects are funded by money from different parts of the country.

Dr Magufuli asked the public to beware of politicians, who are being taught and directed to implement policies that aim at diving the nation into pieces.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dr Magufuli promised major changes to Itigi Division, saying the government has already started processes of upgrading it to a district level.

"So far we have built a big council building, this means the government is planning big for Itigi," he said.

He ordered the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) district manager to immediately announce a tender for the construction of a 10 kilometres road in Itigi town.

"I will release the money for this project immediately, the tender must be announced immediately this month," he noted.

The presidential candidate spoke of his government's plans to enhance health services delivery across the country.

He said two health centres were built at the cost of 600m/- in Itigi Division in the past five years.

He also ordered for the upgrade of one of the health centres to become a district hospital. Dr Magufuli said 2.27bn/- was spent on free education and 2.84bn/-for water projects in the area.