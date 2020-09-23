Malawi and Zambia to Strengthen Existing Bilateral-Relations

22 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Lily Kampani

Lilongwe — President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has described the sharing of information and intelligence as a crucial aspect in fostering mutual cooperation between neighboring countries.

The president made the remarks at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Tuesday upon his return from Zambia for a day long official visit.

In an interview with the media, the president cited trade, private sector and security as some of the areas discussed with the president of Zambia, Edgar Lungu.

"There are different types of intelligence such as state and economic intelligence, intelligence that is able to inform leadership as to what is going on.

"As neighbors I believe it is important for us to share such information so that we are able to relate and cooperate in a way that benefits our two countries and for Malawi to be secure in light of what is currently going on in the world," said President Chakwera.

The President emphasized on the need to have common approaches to put a stop to certain practices that are detrimental to both Zambians and Malawians.

"I have invited president Lungu for a state visit to continue discussing different issues in order for us to cooperate more and find innovative ways to resolve such problems" he explained.

He also assured the nation of amicable peaceful resolutions to border issues that still need to be addressed between the two countries.

The trip to Zambia is President Chakwera's first official visit since he took office in June.

