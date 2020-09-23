Rwanda: Covid-19 - Catholic Church Donates Protective Gear Worth Rwf300 Million

23 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday, September 22, received personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth Rwf294 million donated by the Catholic Church through Caritas International Rwanda, to boost the fight against Covid-19.

The PPEs will be supplied to health workers in 10 hospitals across the country in prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the occasion of receiving the equipment in Kigali, Minister of Health, Dr Daniel Ngamije, noted that the donation comes to boost the already existing efforts to contain the pandemic.

"The move by the Catholic Church through Caritas is essential in as far as fighting Covid-19 is concerned, especially when it comes to protecting frontline workers like health workers. The country is doing a lot in this regard, but containing the pandemic requires joint efforts like these," he told the press.

Dr. Vedaste Mbayire who heads Kiziguro Hospital located in Gatsibo District also appreciated the donation, saying that it will help health workers to not contract the virus.

"We commend this move because it is coming to help health workers who interact with many people from different locations on a daily basis, therefore ensuring that they won't contract Covid-19," he explained.

Rwanda so far has confirmed 4,738 Covid-19 cases of whom 2,991 have already recovered.

Anaclet Mwumvaneza, the Bishop of Nyundo Diocese in Western Province, who also doubles as president of Caritas Rwanda reiterated that the Catholic Church is committed to play its role in the fight against Covid-19.

Caritas is a humanitarian body affiliated to the Catholic Church.

He said: "We are glad to also play our role in the fight against Covid-19 in Rwanda and we have done the same since the outbreak of the pandemic, whereby we helped many vulnerable Catholic Christians who could not afford a living."

