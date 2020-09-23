Rwanda Records 18 More Covid-19 Recoveries

23 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Eighteen more people have recovered from Covid-19 in Rwanda while 16 new positive cases were confirmed Tuesday, September 23, the Ministry of Health said in its nightly virus update.

Of the new confirmed cases, 11 were detected among Kigali's high risk groups while five others were recorded in Nyamagabe District, Southern Province, it said.

Rwanda has been recording more daily Covid-19 recoveries than new positive cases since September 14.

The latest results were obtained from 1,631 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

In total, Rwanda has carried out 479,010 Covid-19 tests to date.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in mid-March, Rwanda has confirmed a total of 4,738 Covid-19 cases of whom 2,991 have already recovered.

The national Covid-19 death toll stands at 27 people.

