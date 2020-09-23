Rwanda: Kagame Pays Tribute to Shimon Peres

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, September 22 paid tribute to former Israeli President Shimon Peres, citing his commitment to peace and vision for global collaboration, and grace.

Kagame was speaking at the virtual memorial ceremony for the late President who passed on in September 2016.

Peres was Israel's ninth president and was renowned for his involvement in working for peace as well as supporting innovation.

During his time in public service, Peres served in several ministerial capacities and later as Prime Minister between 1995 and 1996. He served as President between 2009 and 2014.

Kagame termed him as a statesman who touched many hearts from whom the world can learn the importance of peace and security for well-being and progress.

"We recall the legacy of this statesman who touched so many hearts, through his example. We would do well to remember that peace and security are the precondition for human well-being and progress," he said.

Kagame noted that the late President who was a friend of Rwanda had a firm commitment to peace which he always articulated with wit and grace.

"We identify with his vision of global collaboration, in pursuit of a brighter future for all our children," he said.

Going forward, Kagame said that work by the Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation ought to keep the ideals of the leader alive in minds of current and future generations.