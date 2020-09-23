Rwanda: Rayon Sports' Exco Dissolved, Interim Committee to Take Over Within 48 Hours

The Executive Committee of Rwanda Premier League side Rayon Sports has with immediate effect been dissolved and an interim caretaking committee is to take over the club's reigns.

The development was announced by Usta Kayitesi, the CEO of Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), during a press conference along with Sports Minister Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju at Kigali Arena, on Tuesday.

Sadate Munyakazi, the now-former president, and his entire committee - who have for long been accused of mismanaging the club - were ordered to hand over to the interim team by Thursday, September 24.

Munyakazi had repeatedly blamed members of the advisory council - composed by former presidents of the club - of being behind the club's troubles that also involved embezzlement and lack of accountability.

If the interim committee, Kayitesi warned, does not fix the internal broils within the club, Rayon Sports will be temporarily suspended as states article 32 of the statute governing Non-Governmental Organisations in Rwanda.

RGB faults Munyakazi and his committee for failing to present annual reports and justifications of the club's downhill financial state. It is said that Rayon have an outstanding debt amounting to over Rwf800 million, while they presently only have Rwf200,000 on their bank account.

"During our investigations, it was found that Rayon (Sports) committee violated the rules and regulations that govern non-governmental organisations and mismanaged the club's resources," said Kayitesi.

She further noted: "At different occasions, the leaders were advised and given warnings but they failed to act. As a result, and to find a lasting solution, Munyakazi and his committee are stepping down immediately and an interim team should take over before September 24."

According to reports, Eugène Murangwa, Rayon Sports' legendary goalkeeper, will serve as the club's interim Chief Executive Officer.

Separately, Munyangaju said that, "As the Ministry of Sports, we hope the changes in Rayon Sports' leadership will translate well into the club's stability and development. We always wish the best for sports in Rwanda and, in this particular situation, what is best for Rayon."

Munyakazi was elected as Rayon Sports president in July 2019.