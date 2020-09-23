Namibia: Swapo to Redo Councillor Nominations

22 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

SWAPO will restart its nomination of candidates for the upcoming regional council and local authority elections on Friday.

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa in a letter sent to all regional party coordinators on Tuesday said the party has decided to cancel the vetting process for aspiring candidates' names that were already submitted.

This is to allow district conferences to be convened and to redo nominations, following the party's rules and procedures.

"The regions that have submitted the names of aspiring candidates to the office of the secretary general are hereby directed to develop and submit to the same office the calendars of district conferences in their respective regions. Such conferences should commence from Friday, 25 September until 4 October," Shaningwa said in the letter.

She did not explain why nominations that were already completed are to be cancelled.

