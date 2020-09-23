Namibia: Nkurenkuru Tech Boss Arrested for Assault

THE technical manager of the Nkurenkuru Town Council was arrested yesterday on assault charges after he allegedly attacked a woman at her business premises on Monday.

Police commander for the Kavango West region, commissioner Josephat Abel, confirmed the arrest.

The technical manager had allegedly disconnected the business' water meter due to payment arrears and attempted to dig up the water pipes.

"The victim, who was present, proceeded to take a video at the scene, which sent the suspect into a fit of rage," Abel said.

He then assaulted her and pulled out her braids, he said.

The victim, Anita Kakukuru (28), bit his arm in self-defence, Abel added. Anita yesterday told The Namibian she and her husband, Levi Kakukuru (35) has been running a business for the past year and four months.

On Monday, the town's technical manager arrived at the business after sending out a team to cut off their water supply, Anita said.

Levi was not present at the time.

"I think he has personal issues with my husband and used the authority he has at work to come and stop the water at our business," Anita said.

She said she recorded the incident to show her husband what happened and that this had enraged the technical manager.

"I told him I did not need anyone's approval to film him, and he then started beating me. My phone fell and I could not continue filming," she said.

Anita and Levi went to the local police station to report the incident.

When they went back to their business afterwards, they realised their water pipes have been dug out as well, Anita said.

She then took to social media and uploaded the video, "hoping it leads to the right people taking up the matter".

The Monica Gender Violence Solution reached out to Anita for support.

Anita said she was informed yesterday that the technical manager also opened a case against her for biting him.

Levi yesterday said he is sad he could not be there at the time of the incident to protect his wife.

"I am relieved that he has been arrested. We do not need such people within the community - especially serving the public," he said.

Levi said he suspects the incident was provoked after the technical manager went to the land where he (Levi) mines sand for his business to stop operations, but did not succeed.

"He came back to the shop to probably take revenge," Levi said.

The technical manager is expected to appear in court tomorrow (Wednesday).