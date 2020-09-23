Namibia: Okahao Denies Removal of Vendors

22 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

THE Okahao town council has denied there was an operation to remove street vendors last Tuesday.

This follows a video clip posted on social media last week showing a vendor refusing to get into a police vehicle as instructed by two police officers. Members of the public were also seen encouraging her not to comply.

A statement issued by the town's chief executive officer Timotheus Namwandi on Tuesday, said according to the commander of Okahao police station, the officers were undertaking their normal crime prevention operation in town when they detected certain women with suspicious movements around town.

The council condemned the behaviour of the vendor, and urged residents, vendors and the community in general to cooperate with the police at all times.

"This will enable the law enforcement agents to curb criminal activities, maintain Iaw and order in our town. In addition, the community is urged to desist from sharing inaccurate information which promotes animosity, anarchy and sparks unnecessary public anger," he added.

Namwandi said one factor deterring investors from bringing economic development to a given town is the prevailing crime rate in that local authority.

Therefore, every citizen must help fight criminal activities in their towns, he advised.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.