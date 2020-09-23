Namibia: Okahao Denies Removal of Vendors

THE Okahao town council has denied there was an operation to remove street vendors last Tuesday.

This follows a video clip posted on social media last week showing a vendor refusing to get into a police vehicle as instructed by two police officers. Members of the public were also seen encouraging her not to comply.

A statement issued by the town's chief executive officer Timotheus Namwandi on Tuesday, said according to the commander of Okahao police station, the officers were undertaking their normal crime prevention operation in town when they detected certain women with suspicious movements around town.

The council condemned the behaviour of the vendor, and urged residents, vendors and the community in general to cooperate with the police at all times.

"This will enable the law enforcement agents to curb criminal activities, maintain Iaw and order in our town. In addition, the community is urged to desist from sharing inaccurate information which promotes animosity, anarchy and sparks unnecessary public anger," he added.

Namwandi said one factor deterring investors from bringing economic development to a given town is the prevailing crime rate in that local authority.

Therefore, every citizen must help fight criminal activities in their towns, he advised.