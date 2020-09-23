Somalia: Somali Military Liberate New Areas in Galgadud Region

The Somali National Army (SNA) has on Monday took control of five villages in Galgadud region of Galmudug state in which had been under the al-Shabab rule, military official said.

Somalia military chief general Odawa Yusuf Rageh who spoke to the military radio said the forces killed 16 Alshabab militants during the operation and liberated Bula'ale, Hirsi fiin, El Gureye, God Durwa and El Ali mire areas which are south of Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug state.

"The forces liberated the areas after encountering much resistance from the militants who later fled from the area," general Odawa said.

He also added the forces are still continuing with the operation to ensure all the militants are flushed out of the areas they still have control on.

This came hours after Somali national army killed 13 Alshabab fighters and wounded several others in Lower Shabelle region southern Somalia.

The capture of the areas added to several others regained in the recent by joint Somali and African Union forces operations and is gradually reducing the militant group's hold of the regions in the southern Somalia.