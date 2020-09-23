Sudan: Displaced Woman Raped, Killed in Central Darfur

Nierteti — A group of gunmen raped a 45-year old displaced woman in Central Darfur on Monday. After the rape, they beat her to death.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga from Nierteti, Adam Okar reported that a group of 10 armed men began to shoot around them in the agricultural area of Kambo Adam Omar, 21 west of the town, at about 02:00 at night.

"All farmers in the area fled, but they managed to intercept Khadija Mohamed."

A police team went to the area, where they found her body. Autopsy at Nierteti Hospital indicated that she was raped before she was beaten to death.

