Sudan: Displaced Woman Raped, Killed in Central Darfur

22 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nierteti — A group of gunmen raped a 45-year old displaced woman in Central Darfur on Monday. After the rape, they beat her to death.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga from Nierteti, Adam Okar reported that a group of 10 armed men began to shoot around them in the agricultural area of Kambo Adam Omar, 21 west of the town, at about 02:00 at night.

"All farmers in the area fled, but they managed to intercept Khadija Mohamed."

A police team went to the area, where they found her body. Autopsy at Nierteti Hospital indicated that she was raped before she was beaten to death.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
The FinCEN Files - How Global Banks Launder Money in Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.