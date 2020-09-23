Namibia: Otjiwarongo Accelerates Land Delivery

THE Otjiwarongo mayor Benns Haimbondi last week launched the Accelerated Land Delivery Process (ALDP) in the quest for the town to ease the backlog on delivering of erven, on both formal and informal land.

During the launch, Haimbondi in his speech blamed the delays of land delivery on the internal processes which he says continues to lead to the slow responsiveness to the increasing population growth at the town.

Haimbondi says the aim with the ALDP is to diffuse the current delays in land allocation by proposing a fast-tracked and effective process of delivering land where processes may overlap or be undertaken at the same time.

"The ALDP, is an ideology that will see some of the processes that have low risks on statutory provisions as well as spatial planning standards being conducted in parallel while ensuring that quality and accuracy is not compromised at all cost," he said.

The town of Otjiwarongo according to Haimbondi has been battling with land grabbing for the last 5 years and to mitigate the situation the town council took a bold step and planned for about 16 townships establishment through the formal process of obtaining township establishment certificates. This has led to the delivery of about 4000 mixed-use of erven since 2018.

Haimbondi added that in the informal areas, council has also adopted the Flexible Land Tenure System (FLTS) which he says is more appropriate for a project undertaken together with the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Lands Reform.

According to Haimbondi the FLTS will be implemented in the established informal settlements of DRC, Ombili and Tsaraxa-aibes.

"The pre-allocations in these informal areas will be done upon registration of land hold title schemes which will be obtained within the months of our implementations and roll-out of the ALDP," he said

The town council also planned to relocate the residents of Eie Risiko informal settlement to a formally planned township where they will be allocated land. This the mayor said will be done in

conjunction with Namibia Housing Action Group.

"The tenants will be required to sign a Permission-To-Occupy (PTO)/Lease Agreement as pre-allocation strategy. Where after the allocated beneficiaries will be accorded the First Right of Refusal (FROR) upon final registration of the erven with the Deeds Office. All these processes are envisaged to be undertaken simultaneously," said Haimbondi.

For evidence-based planning and the verification of beneficiaries on the council's waiting lists, the council is currently conducting a Socio-economic Survey of which started July.