Ghana: Two Arrested for Attempting to Swindle Woman of Gh¢12,000

22 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two persons who allegedly attempted to swindle a woman of her GH¢12,000 have been arrested by the Kwabenya police in Accra yesterday.

The suspects, Yaw Darko, 26, posed as an estate agent and Mohammed Suraj, 49, claimed to be a landlord and pretended to rent a house to the victim.

They are in the custody of the Police assisting in investigations, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said complainant (name withheld) reported to the police that she saw a phone number on an online platform Tonaton.com and called the person who claimed to be an estate agent with apartment pictures displayed for rent.

DSP Tenge said the woman expressed interest and called for enquiries.

The PRO said on September 18, 2020 the suspects who claimed to be landlord and agent respectively met the complainant and led her to East Legon and showed to her some apartments which was being rented for GH¢1,000 per month for a two-year period.

She said the woman after negotiations gave a cheque for GH¢12,000 to them to cash.

DSP Tenge said the suspects presented the cheque to the bank same day but they were told that the said amount could only be transferred to their account.

She said the suspects then called the complainant and informed her that they owed their banks so they could not transfer the money into their bank accounts.

The PRO stated that the suspects requested for physical cash instead, adding that the woman became suspicious and informed the police leading to their arrest.

She said during interrogations the suspects admitted to the offence of attempting to defraud their victim.

DSP Tenge appealed to the public who have fallen victims to such scam to report to the Kwabenya police in Accra.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

