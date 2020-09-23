Ghana: Court Stops Developers At Tse-Addo From Encroachment

Bailiffs have served developers at Tse-Addo with an order from an Accra high court to restrain them from further encroaching on the over 3,000 acres of land in the area.

The injunction order was executed amid police protection.

This follows an earlier arrest of 109 people who attacked a court bailiff and some personnel from the Accra Regional Police Command at Ritz Junction in Accra a week ago.

The court granted the interlocutory injunction to also prevent the Trustee, East Dadekotopon and Lands Commission from encroachment on the lands.

The Head of the Odoitso Odoi Kwao Family, Mr Roland Nii Tetteh Tetteh in an interview with journalists during the serving of the order by the bailiffs said three weeks ago the bailiffs posted the letters of injunction but the developers have defied the order and were still developing the lands.

He said the land encroached on by developers was about 3,000 acres, adding that the court granted an injunction served on the parties in 2018 and since has been abused.

Nii Tetteh stated that the court again granted that injunction be posted on the structures at the site.