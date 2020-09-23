Ghana: GPL, DOL Set for Oct 30 Return

22 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Competitive football is set to resume on the local scene following the lifting of ban on football and other contact sports on Sunday.

Consequently, the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and the national Division One League (DOL) will kick start on Friday, October 30 at all centres, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The clearance was given on Sunday by the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo in his 17th COVID-19 Updates.

Football and other sports were suspended from March 16, 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing the 2019/20 football season to end prematurely.

But the President's clearance, given after close consultation with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other major stakeholders, seem to have generated some excitement among the football populace who look forward to an exciting 2020/21 season.

"Towards the progressive easing of restrictions, Government has taken the decision to allow the resumption of training in all contact sports, taking into consideration the imminent participation of our national teams in international competitions. Indeed, some national teams have already been given the dispensation to begin training, ahead of their international engagements. All sports people, who are camped, are to be tested regularly, "the President said.

"With respect to football, after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association, it has been decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Football League will restart on Friday, October 30, with a full regime of testing of the players, technical and management staff.

He, however, cautioned that spectators will not be allowed at the training centres, and, when actual competition resumes, seating at all stadia will be limited to 25 per cent capacity to ensure social distancing.

He said wearing of masks by spectators at stadia will be mandatory.

According to the President, the restart of all other sporting competitions will be determined on a case-by-case basis, pending consultations between the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the respective sport associations," he added.

The GFA will soon announce dates for the commencement of all major League competitions including the Regional Leagues.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

