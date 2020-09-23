Ghana: Agritop Donates to Beneficiaries

Ministry of food and Agriculture (MoFA)in partnership with Agritop Limited have presented greenhouse grown vegetables to the Nuuru Usunaniyya Orphanage in the Okaikwei Central Constituency.

Presenting the food stuffs in Accra Yesterday, the Deputy Minister of MoFA, Mr George Oduro said the produce formed part of Government flash ship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) under the greenhouse production.

He said government engaged Agritop Limited about two years ago to cultivate vegetables under the greenhouse production for export and import.

He said with the greenhouse production, Ghana would soon stop the importation of tomatoes from Burkina.

"Every year from December up to May, we import tomatoes from Burkina Faso, we want to stop the importation and produce them here and that is what we have started," he said.

He said other communities would soon benefit from the production, he urged the inmates to study hard and venture into Agricultural production.

Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, Member of Parliament, Okaikwei Central Constituency commended government's efforts in making food available to everyone and beyond.

"Government has conceptualized Agricultural mechanisation, greenhouse, planting for food and jobs, planting for food and export among others, this would help our food security programmes," he said.

The General Manager of Agritop Limited, Mr Ofer Tamir said his outfit was ready to commit to the production of food crops to boost food security.

He said the vegetables are produced using greenhouse technology and irrigation methods which include the use of soilless media and clean water.

The President of the Nuuru Usunaniyya Orphanage thanked the donors for the gesture and was optimistic that the vegetables when used would boost their immune system against the Covid-19.