The Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Naval Engineer, Ibrahim Jaber announced, Tuesday, the restoration of the Sudan Shipping Lines, as of today, as it considered the national carrier and and the base for the development.

This came when the SC Member addressed tody, at the Navy Forces Hall, in Khartoum the initiative of the restoration of the Sudan Line which is sponsored by the Acting Minister of Infrastructure, Engineer, Hashem Ibn Auf.