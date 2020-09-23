Sudan: Tawer Meets RF Committees' Chairmen Delegation

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereign Council, Prof.Siddig Tawer met, Tuesday, the Chairmen of the Committees of the Advanve delegation of the Revolutionary Front, currently on a visit here, chaired by the Deputy Chirman of the People's Movement Yasser Arman.

Proof. Tawer said in press statements that the delegation came to express the developments on peace File, unification of the revolution ranks, strengthening the national building and the completion of the revolution tasks.

The delegation Chairman Yasser Arman outlined that the meeting discussed the necessity for creating a broad social base transitional bloc to complete the tasks of the revolution and the transitional period.

"The meeting sent strong reconciliatory message to all the people of Sudan, specially, in the East and the disputes-hit areas to contribute to making peace, development and stability" Arman emphasized.

The meeting eulogized the late Professor, Ahmed Ibrahim Dreij and Commander Ahmed Haroun Kafi.