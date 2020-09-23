Cameroon: National Order of Cameroonian Architects - Louis Désiré Côme Awono Re-Elected President

22 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This was during an Elective General Assembly which took place Friday September 18, 2020 in Yaounde.

Louis Désiré Côme Awono has successfully consolidated another mandate at the helm of the National Order of Cameroonian Architects (NOCA). He was re-elected Board President during an Elective General Assembly which took place September 18, 2020 in Yaounde. It was chaired by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Mathurin Nna on behalf of the Minister. A first vice president, Caroline Barla Ekwe and a Secretary General, Thaddé Njintain Moulouem, closely assist the re-elected President.

Speaking to the press after his re-election, Côme Awono pledged to correct the wrongs of his past and finalize all projects earmarked during his former mandate. "During this new mandate, our activities will centre on three main axes: Creation of a syndicate, mutual platform and an architecture board," he says before underlining that, "We are equally determined to fight for our rights".

The Elective General Assembly was equally a platform to initiate some 12 new members into the Order. The 2020 batch was baptised, "Covid-19".

