Cameroon: Promotion of Peace - Outright Benefits Highlighted

In a tripartite conference on September 18, 2020 at IRIC, Youth Affairs and Civic Education Minister urged youths to contribute in consolidating peace which is a vector of development.

Peaceful coexistence is a fundamental principle for human development and national growth. Within the context of promoting and consolidating peace in Cameroon, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Civic Education organised a tripartite peace conference at the International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC), highlighting the advantages of non-violent social cohesion. Chaired by Minister Mounouna Foutsou and attended by government officials and members of United Nations agencies, the peace conference organised within the framework of the 39th edition of the International Day of Peace under the theme "shaping peace together" had as objective to popularise activities to promote peace, harmonious living together, solidarity, tolerance and acceptance of others.

In his preliminary statement, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou said the general objective targeted by the celebration of the international day of peace is to promote and strengthen peace, social cohesion and living together in Cameroon. Peace building, he said, is an ongoing quest of both national and international actors with Cameroon adhering to the values of peace, tolerance and standing against all forms of discrimination as prescribed by the United Nations Charter. Minister Mounouna Foutsou presented public actions carried out by government towards youth empowerment and peace. Government, he said, has three main pillars in promoting the socio-economic empowerment of youths which include; contact sensitisation of youths, accompanying them in entrepreneurial and empowerment projects, and cooperation with the National Youth Council. The three-year youth plan prescribed by the Head of State, 'Youth Connect' initiative and several other projects are well elaborated strategies to accompany youths in Cameroon. During the Major National Dialogue, he added, the voices of the youths were heard and with the upcoming regional elections, parties are making strides in investing youthful candidates.

On her part, Ama Tutu Muna who represented the President of the National Commission on the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, said the Commission has carried out field visits especially in the North West and South West Regions to preach the advantages of peaceful living together and condemning hate speech. "We cannot have development without peace and social cohesion," she stated.

For UNESCO's Regional Representative, Salad Khaled, hate speech undermines social cohesion and the vice needs to be avoided due to its devastating consequences.