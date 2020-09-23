Ghana: MP Donates First Ultra-Modern LP Gas Cooking Plant to AMECO

Amedzofe — Since its establishment in 1946, the E.P, College of Education, Amedzofe (AMECO) in the Ho West District of the Volta Region relied only on fuel wood to cook for the students at a massive cost.

The college was, however, relieved of that primitive stress yesterday when its kitchen was connected to a GH¢ 36,000 ultra-modern LP gas cooking plant installed on the campus.

The facility is a donation by the MP for Ho West, Mr Emmanuel Bedzra, and the Procurement and Project Management Company Limited, a civil engineering consultancy company of which he is chief executive officer.

The facility is a system comprised of six industrial gas cylinders and four huge burners.

"We are only giving back to the society a little of what it gave us," he said at the commissioning ceremony.

Mr Bedzra who contributed GH¢10, 000 to the purchase of a generator by the college's Students' Representative Council three years ago, urged the students to continue to aspire to greater career heights even after leaving the college.

He said that the college of education was a means to other lucrative avenues through which men and women of noble substance can emerge for the country.

The MP noted that after producing high calibre teachers for the nation for more than seven decades, AMECO definitely deserved better than an ancient kitchen reliant on fuel wood.

Such a cooking method, he pointed out, was also not friendly to the environment and must, therefore, not be encouraged any longer.

The Principal of AMECO, Dr Dickson Tsey expressed gratitude to the MP, saying that the LP gas cooking system had brought relief to the college.

According to him, AMECO with an enrolment of more than 600 spent about GH¢ 3000 on fuel wood every fortnight, "and we are glad that is all over."

The Principal gave the assurance that the kitchen staff had been trained on all the safety measures regarding the LP gas cooking facility.