Gambia: Ebrima Colley Continues Scoring in Atalanta Pre-Season

22 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpions' winger, Ebrima Colley continued his fine scoring form for Atalanta registering his name on the score sheet during Atalanta's 3-1 pre-season win over Serie C side Ravenna in a game played on Saturday.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring for his Bergamo-based side with an over head kick goal in their final pre-season match.

Ebrima Colley who is a target for both Parma and Verona has made impressive performances since the commencement of the pre-season.

He scored four goals in three pre-season matches for the Nerazzurri.

With Colley's current form, Atalanta might be reluctant to send him away on loan as he currently mastered the lock for scoring goals.

Atalanta will begin their Serie A league campaign away to Torino on Saturday.

Alassana Jatta scores stupendous goal in Viborg win against Skive

