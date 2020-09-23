Gambia: Dutch Couple Donates to Needy Families in Gambia

A Dutch couple through Foundation Hands Together, The Gambia over weekend donated over 50 25kg bags of rice, 5-litres of oil and 50-bags of onion to needy families in Latiriya, Sare Samba and Sare Wallom villages in West Coast, Central River and Upper River regions respectively.

Staff of Latiriya Health Centre also benefitted from the Dutch generosity. The funds for the items, according to the Dutch philanthropists, were raised through a community fund raising in Netherlands.

The donated items were meant to support needy families within these communities with a view to helping them curb the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, which is currently affecting the world including The Gambia.

At the presentation ceremony held at Latiriya, Alassan Jah, country coordinator of Foundations Hands Together -The Gambia, underscored the importance of the gesture, saying it will go a long way in ameliorating the hardship faced by beneficiary families amid covid-19 pandemic.

Since the first confirmed cases of the covid-19 in the country, he said the pandemic has seriously hit hard at the country's economy, leaving many people finding it difficult to put food on the table.

"Therefore, supporting needy families with the basic necessity which is rice, cooking oil and onions is of paramount and timely, given the fact that it will enable beneficiary families a lot in these trying moments."

Foundation Hands Together, The Gambia, he added, since its inception in the country have been rendering tremendous support in the country in terms of providing quality health service delivery to Gambians, clean and potable drinking water, supporting disaster victims among others.

"The donation is very special to us and mostly the beneficiary families especially at this time when the world is battling the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. As we speak, many people are forced to sit at home while many others have lost their economic gains due to the pandemic."

He assured that the foundation and it partners are always happy to put smiles on the faces of the needy Gambians and to complement government's efforts in its quest to provide quality and affordable health care to all Gambians.

Also speaking, Ebrima Darboe, Alkalo of Latiriya village, while thanking the donors for the support, acknowledged that the donation could not have come at a better time than now when most families are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"To say thank you to the donors is an understatement. I can clearly tell you that the items will go a long way in complementing the efforts of the beneficiary families who struggle daily to find food for the families. However, let me make it clear to all of you that the donation was meant to ease the pressure on families during the Covid-19 pandemic and it's not from the government."

Buba Sanyang, In-Charge of Latiriya Health Centre commended the donors for their timely gesture, adding that the donated food items will address feeding challenges people face.

"Since public gathering is banned in the country, many people find it difficult to go out on their daily business in order to put food on the table. Therefore, any support like this one is highly welcome."

Joko Darboe, a beneficiary stated: "The donated food items will not only complement their efforts but will also help to bring happiness to their families," she said.