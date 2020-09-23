Gambia: Scorpions Skipper Omar Colley's Sampdoria Slips to Juventus in Italian Serie A Opener

Scorpions captain Omar Colley and his Sampdoria Football Club on Sunday slipped to reigning Serie A champions Juventus 3-0 in their opening match of the 2020-2021 Italian Serie A at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Colley, who is currently attracting interest from English Premier League trio Liverpool, Newcastle United and Burnley as well as Scottish giant Celtic perform extremely brilliant for the Sampdoria-based team.

He and his side will scuffle to win their upcoming league fixture to clutch their first victory in the new Serie A season after losing to Juventus in their opening league match played over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Colley and his Sampdoria side finished three-spots above safety in the Italian Serie A standings last season.