Gambia: Alassana Jatta Scores Stupendous Goal in Viborg Win Against Skive

22 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian striker, Alassana Jatta assisted and scored a stupendous goal in Viborg FF's 3-1 home win over Skive IK in the week-three fixtures of the Danish 1st Division league on Saturday, Denish League Livescore revealed.

The 21-year-old assisted the goal that gave Viborg FF the lead in the 10th minute before putting the icing on the cake in the 34th minute to send Viborg to second on the standings with seven points after three games.

This is the first goal for the Gambian sensational striker for Viborg this season after three matches.

The Sukuta-born striker has previously scored a brace (two goals) during Viborg FF's 9-0 away win over Morso in the first round of the DBU Pokalen (Danish Cup).

The latest triumph has moved Viborg to second position with seven points while Skive who are yet to register a single points occupy second from bottom (eleventh) place on the table.

