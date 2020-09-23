Gambia Registers Two New Covid-19 Related Deaths, 14 New Cases

The Gambia registered two new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to one hundred and ten.

Both deceased cases were males aged 63 and 86. Samples from both were posthumously collected and tested.

On the same day, The Gambia recorded fourteen new positive cases of the deadly virus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to three thousand five hundred and forty.

This represents an 8.5% positivity test rate. The median age of the new cases is 32 years.

The country currently has one person under quarantine, one thousand four hundred and twenty-eight active cases and one hundred and ten COVID-19 related deaths.

This is the 150th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said one hundred and sixty-five new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, Director Njai said eight new tests returned undetermined.

"Twenty-eight new patients have recovered and got discharged," he said.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and as such self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.